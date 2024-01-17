Ube Jam Gives Cheesecake A Vibrant Hue

If purple is totally your color, then violet-tinted treats are likely on your list of dream indulgences. When it comes to prettifying your favorite sweets without artificial dyes or any other type of alchemy, ube – a tuber variety that ranges from deep purple to creamy white – has the ability to perform an impressive feat of culinary color-changing.

Ube jam (also known as ube halaya) is a spreadable preserve traditionally made from a combination of boiled yams, coconut milk, butter, salt, and sugar. Due to its brilliant tone, this versatile ingredient can elevate the visual appeal and texture of various dishes, including but not limited to cookies, puddings, breads, waffles, and, of course, cheesecake. Ube jam, with its starchy yet silky consistency and naturally bold look, imparts a unique pigment to create a feast for the eyes and the stomach.

So, how does ube jam affect the taste of cheesecake? The thick, opaque condiment presents a subtle vanilla-esque flavor that doesn't overpower the subtle tang of cheesecake. Its sweet, nutty, and earthy notes perfectly complement the dessert's richness, as well. Together, this zhuzhed-up look and nuanced profile distinguish the amethyst dessert from the classic New York-style recipe.