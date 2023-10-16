Patience Is A Virtue When Cooking With Ube

Ube is becoming increasingly trendy in the U.S., not only for its vivid purple color but for its sweet, slightly nutty flavor that works perfectly in both dessert and savory dishes. But what about ube itself? Some foodies may know it's a great additive, but ube has plenty to offer on its own and can be enjoyed closer to its base form as a starchy tuber, similar to taro root. And just like when you cook tubers such as yams and potatoes, patience is a virtue when cooking ube, as coaxing out its best flavor and texture takes time.

Tuber and root vegetables come in many shapes and sizes, but they generally share one major trait: They aren't easy to eat raw, or even partially cooked. You have to thoroughly break down these foods' starchy composition to make them easier to eat and digest, which is why raw ube needs to be boiled, steamed, or roasted first — processes that take up to 30 minutes. Furthermore, raw ube is toxic, so it's essential to cook it well before adding it to a recipe. Once ube is cooked, however, it's an ideal ingredient for many culinary applications.