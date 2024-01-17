14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Smash Burgers

A simple smash burger is sometimes exactly what you need. Nothing else will do. And the good news is that it's so quick to make and easy if you follow the right steps in the correct order. Talk about home-cooked fast food at its best. Because the patties are thin, you've got a great reason to munch down on a few, too.

Compared to regular patties, smash burgers are still juicy if they're griddled right. What makes them so moreish is that you get more of that crispy brown outside. Get this wrong though and you're missing what's best about this type of burger. While you can fry smash burgers up in no time, that doesn't mean that there aren't any pitfalls. Before you turn on your griddle, check out the following mistakes everyone makes when cooking smash burgers. Practice makes perfect, so you've also got an excuse to try these tips out a few times to make your smash burger a smashing success.