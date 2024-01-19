Matthew McConaughey's Pickle Margarita Had The Internet In A Frenzy

Pickles are a welcome addition on top of fried chicken sandwiches and alongside a massive submarine, but what about in a margarita? For Matthew McConaughey, the answer is evidently "alright, alright, alright." The actor and apparent mixologist teamed up with chef Nick DiGiovanni in an Instagram reel to shake up a margarita featuring the briny snack and McConaughey's new Pantalones tequila. The result was a drink that had the internet in a frenzy.

The first step of their mixology adventure was to crack open a new jar of pickles and pour out about ¾ of the liquid. "All that pickle juice is gone, but it's being refilled with Pantalones Reposado Organico Tequila," McConaughey explained. Next, the pair added some agave, a few slices of fresh jalapeno, and some lime "for treble," then gave the concoction a shake. Finally, they poured the cocktail into a fresh glass over ice and garnished it with Tajin, dill, and a pickle spear (of course!).

"That's illegally good, isn't it?" the "Interstellar" actor quipped, and the taste test seemed to prove that right. "Son of a gun, this is better than I thought," he admitted after taking a big sip, while DiGiovanni said that the drink "gives you a party in your pantalones."