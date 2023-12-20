Matthew McConaughey's Pantalones Tequila Review: It Tastes Alright, Alright, Alright

Is there anything Matthew McConaughey can't do? Besides a seeming inability to consistently wear a shirt — on or off camera — the Academy Award-winning actor has demonstrated his wide-ranging talent over a decades-long career. Of course, after amassing a resume that spans the spectrum from "EDtv" to "True Detective," it's hardly surprising McConaughey's decided to pivot from the entertainment industry and test his talents with an entirely new venture: purveyor of high-quality tequila.

Now, to its credit, Pantalones seems keenly aware the tequila market's been oversaturated with celebrity-owned or endorsed products in recent years. Consequently, according to its website, the organic tequila brand appears more focused on bringing "a shot of fun" to the industry rather than merely producing a quality product (to take shots of).

First announced in October 2023 alongside a revealing ad campaign that featured McConaughey and his wife, Camila, sans pants — a playful acknowledgment of the brand's shared name with the Spanish word for, well, 'pants' — the brand offers three tequila types: blanco, reposado, and añejo. After receiving a sample of its blanco tequila (courtesy of Pantalones), we conducted a taste-test of the latest celebrity tequila brand. Without further ado, here's our review of Matthew McConaughey's Pantalones Tequila.