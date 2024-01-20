Is Paris Hilton's Kitchenware Hot Or Not? Here's What The Internet Says

American businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton's celebrity expands into many cultural realms, including food. For example, a collaboration between Hilton and Taco Bell in June 2023 brought serious nostalgia vibes. In 2021, Hilton shared everything about her show "Cooking With Paris," like how for her it was a result of taking time to learn cooking skills and test out recipes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Building on that success, Hilton has a kitchenware line sold exclusively at Walmart. Walking down the aisles, it's hard to miss. This line, fittingly called "Be an Icon," is filled with eye-catching pink, golden accents, and hearts.

HIlton's kitchenware is nothing short of iconic. "Be an Icon" has everything one could need in the kitchen, including cookware, serving dishes, bakeware, a 10-piece knife and block set, plus a microwave popcorn popper. The pieces are a reflection of Hilton's chic style and her enjoyment of cooking, which she wants to pass on to others. "I feel like everyone should be able to feel like an icon, even in the kitchen," she told The Hollywood Reporter when the line was released in October 2023. Overall, it seems she is on her way to accomplishing the goal of sharing her passion for cooking according to commenters on social media.