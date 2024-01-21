13 Canned Mocktails Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
Mocktails are increasingly becoming a staple at social gatherings, appealing to a diverse range of tastes and preferences. The alcohol-free beverages provide a welcome alternative for those who abstain from alcohol, whether for health reasons or as a personal choice. After all, there's a lot to be said for waking up with a clear head and no hangover.
The allure of mocktails also lies in their inventive mix of ingredients, offering distinct and refreshing flavors that aren't just delicious but also uplifting. For instance, numerous canned mocktails these days contain not just exotic spices and natural sweeteners, but also mood-boosting ingredients such as ashwagandha, kava, and CBD. These additions reflect the growing popularity of functional beverages that contribute to our overall well-being. Furthermore, canned mocktails are ultra-versatile in that they can be drunk on their own, over ice, and even as a cheeky mixer. Eager to pop open a canned mocktail but not sure where to start? Take a look at our list of the best and worst canned mocktails, as rated by shoppers!
12. Mixoloshe Orange Old Fashioned
Just as its name suggests, Mixoloshe's Orange Old Fashioned attempts to blend the flavors of an Old Fashioned cocktail with the citrusy essence of orange. So, what's in an Old Fashioned? The classic cocktail is crafted by muddling bitters with a little sugar, before adding whiskey and ice. This cocktail is typically garnished with a slice of orange. Attempting to replicate the flavor of the time-honored cocktail, the Mixoloshe Orange Old Fashioned is made with non-alcoholic whiskey essence, natural flavors, and cane sugar. In terms of nutritional specs, the drink contains 50 calories and 9 grams of sugar per 12-ounce serving.
The Mixoloshe Orange Old Fashioned has received mixed to low reviews from mocktail enthusiasts, garnering just over 3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. One dissatisfied shopper on Amazon calls the beverage a "whiskey bourbon bummer," adding that it in no way resembles an Old Fashioned. Another Amazon customer, who tried Mixoloshe's variety pack, says that the brand's mocktails are a flavor fail, explaining, "Overall, they all tasted distinctly of artificial sweetener, which is weird because apparently none of the flavors contain any."
11. Leilo Piña Colada
The classic Piña Colada is made with rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream or milk. Sweet and refreshing, the cocktail often evokes images of sun-drenched beaches and the flavors of the tropics. Leilo's Piña Colada aims to capture this essence but without the alcohol. Leilo's version of the Piña Colada features kava, a root known for its relaxing properties. In addition, the sugar-free drink only comes with 10 calories per 12 ounces and is also jam-packed with vitamins B6 and B12, niacin, and L-theanine.
Leilo's Piña Colada has received mixed feedback from customers, scoring an average of 3.7 out of 5 stars from Amazon shoppers, with many noting the high price of the product. One Amazon customer says, "I absolutely love the flavors, love the carbonation level of the beverages, the effects. Would most definitely drink it a lot more often if the price wasn't as high." However, another Amazon reviewer appears somewhat unimpressed, saying, "I gave [it] three stars because the calming effect is good, but doesn't last too long. The taste wasn't very good either. It leaves your lips and tongue with a numbing sensation that you would get from a topical anesthetic."
10. Mockly Love Bite
Advertised as a "mocktail from the city that invented the cocktail," Mockly Love Bite is the brainchild of a New Orleans mixologist, Jesse Carr. The beverage is characterized by zesty ginger and tart pomegranate, a blend that creates a bold burst of flavor. The other ingredients that make up this vibrant mocktail include apple, rosemary, cane sugar, and lemon. Besides being completely non-alcoholic, Mockly Love Bite is also free of GMO ingredients, preservatives, artificial colors, and caffeine. Each 12-ounce can of the beverage contains 120 calories and 27 grams of sugar, a notable amount for a canned mocktail.
Mockly's Love Bite has received both positive and negative feedback from shoppers, garnering over 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Highlighting the positive aspects of the beverage, one Amazon customer says that Love Bite is the best booze-free alternative on the market, adding, "The flavor is balanced and complex without being so sweet that I finish the entire thing in seconds." However, not everybody is as enthusiastic about the beverage, with one Amazon shopper saying, "I don't really care for the taste and the calories are far more than I expected."
9. De Soi Golden Hour
Co-founded by international pop star Katy Perry, De Soi is a line of sparkling, non-alcoholic beverages that feature natural botanicals such as ashwagandha, cacao, L-theanine, and reishi mushroom commonly used in traditional Chinese healing practices. Aside from other imaginatively-named offerings such as Champignon Dreams and Purple Lune, the De Soi product line includes the Golden Hour variant. Combining complex citrusy notes with herbaceous and bitter elements, the beverage is made with non-GMO ingredients such as lemongrass extract, rosemary extract, and maple syrup. It also comes with wellness-promoting adaptogens including lemon balm and L-theanine. De Soi Golden Hour is free of artificial colors and flavors. Each 8-ounce can of the mocktail contains 50 calories and 11 grams of sugar.
De Soi's Golden Hour has garnered both praise and criticism from customers. One Reddit user calls the beverage well-balanced and refreshing, adding, "To taste there is the lemon with perhaps a hint of mint, only slightly sweet with a bit of tartness, but not as much as I thought it might have, there is also a bit of dryness or astringency in the aftertaste." On the flip side, another Amazon reviewer says, "It tastes like someone poured a large glass of water into what was once something tasty."
8. Fauxmosa Cranberry Alcohol-Free Mimosa
Typically served in a champagne flute, Mimosas are very simple to make, requiring only equal parts of sparkling wine — or champagne — and orange juice. The Fauxmosa Cranberry Mimosa version of the cocktail substitutes the champagne with a non-alcoholic sparkling alternative, and uses cranberry juice instead of orange juice. This canned mocktail also contains hibiscus, ginger, and apple cider, as well as concentrates of grenache grape juice and chardonnay grape juice.
Fauxmosa's Cranberry Alcohol-Free Mimosa contains 100 calories per 8.45-ounce can. In addition, the drink is free of GMO ingredients and added sugar. While we aren't sure about the exact amount of sugar in the product, it's somewhere in the range of 19 to 24 grams per can, which is on the high end of the scale.
Fauxmosa's Cranberry Alcohol-Free Mimosa has received mostly positive reviews from customers. Natalya Jones on Medium calls the beverage a "great afternoon pick me up," adding that it's both tart in flavor and refreshing. An Amazon reviewer also describes the mocktail as refreshing, adding, "The Fauxmosa offers a delightful combination of sparkling juice with the classic citrusy kick. The blend of orange and other fruit juices creates a symphony of flavors that mimics the traditional mimosa experience without the alcohol content."
7. Ghia Le Spritz Ginger
Inspired by the classic apéritif, a Mediterranean tradition of enjoying a drink as a prelude to dinner, Ghia's Le Spritz Ginger features a blend of herbs and botanicals. Billed as the brand's signature bitter beverage, the mocktail is infused with ginger extract, gentian root, black pepper extract, and wild-flower honey. In addition, it contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, caffeine, or added sugar. An 8-ounce can of the zesty beverage comes with 50 calories.
Ghia's Le Spritz Ginger has elicited a wide range of feedback from customers, ranging from highly positive to less favorable. On the upside, one Amazon reviewer applauds the brand for its unique flavors. "Ghia's aperitifs are not sweet sodas but bitter refreshers. The fruit and floral flavors combine to make a unique taste that piques the appetite. [...] The ginger in particular really appealed to me — that bright yet no less bitter splash of ginger turns the aperitif's flavor into something more specific and satisfying," they say. For others, however, the beverage's flavor can be too overpowering on its own, with one Amazon shopper saying, "Low sugar, not terrible for you and has a unique flavor. Extremely expensive for the price [...] and don't taste good at all by themselves."
6. Recess Lime Margarita
Composed of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, the Margarita blends sweet, sour, and bitter flavors. Simple yet refreshing, this classic cocktail is beloved by many and definitely warrants emulation in a non-alcoholic format. Recess' Lime "Margarita" does precisely that. However, the mocktail isn't just about flavor. This lightly sparkling beverage is infused with guayusa leaves, known for their antioxidants and caffeine, as well as adaptogens or plants that improve overall well-being. Recess' Lime "Margarita" contains just 25 calories and 5 grams of natural agave sugar per 12-ounce can.
While Recess' Lime "Margarita" may not taste exactly like its boozy counterpart, the mocktail has received predominantly positive reviews from sippers. On a positive note, one very happy Amazon shopper calls the drink "a great replacement for a cocktail," adding, "I ordered these alcohol free mocktails to enjoy during dry January but I'll keep these on hand through the year when I want a low calorie replacement that tastes like I'm enjoying a real adult beverage." However, not everybody is as enthusiastic about the mocktail, with one reviewer on Amazon saying, "I was rooting for the margarita and the watermelon mojito to win me over, but they were both meh."
5. Mocktail Club Manhattan Berry
Inspired by the classic Manhattan cocktail, which traditionally includes whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters, Mocktail Club's Manhattan Berry is a 0% ABV alternative that strives to capture the essence of this iconic tipple. To achieve this feat, the brand has combined a variety of ingredients, including blackberry, ginger, caffeine-free tea, and pear shrub infused with apple cider vinegar. Mocktail Club's Manhattan Berry is available in 8-ounce cans, each containing 80 calories and 16 grams of sugar.
When it comes to the Mocktail Club's Manhattan Berry, opinions among reviewers are split. While the beverage may be great as a mixer, it's probably overly sweet to drink on its own. On the flip side, The Takeout suggests that the canned drink has just the right amount of sweetness, balanced out by its gingery kick. Amazon shoppers seem to mirror these polar views, with some saying that the drink isn't too sweet and others that it's overly sugary. Perhaps one Amazon reviewer resolves this confusion best, saying, "It is NOT a 'virgin' cocktail. It is a unique, very boldly flavored (read the ingredients), fizzy drink that's great on the rocks or with crushed ice."
4. Flyers Tokyo Marg
While it's commonly used in cooking, yuzu has also found its way into the world of cocktails and mocktails, including Flyers' Tokyo Marg. The citrus fruit, which is popular in Japan, is complemented by bitter orange and chili, which add both depth and warmth to the beverage. Last but not least, the mocktail also contains 20 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD, an ingredient popular for its stress-alleviating properties. An 8-ounce serving of Flyers' Tokyo Marg comes with 50 calories and 12 grams of sugar.
Fashioned to resemble a Margarita in flavor, Flyers' Tokyo Marg has received predominantly positive feedback from customers. Mell Green, who reviewed the drink for the CBD Oracle, states that the Tokyo Marg mocktail is her favorite from the Flyers lineup. Specifically, Green praises the product for its fruity and slightly spicy flavor and the sense of well-being it gave her. Another reviewer on Boisson is also partial to the beverage, saying, "These are so good — refreshing and not sweet, with nice complexity. I immediately ordered more as well as two other flavors of Flyers (both of which were also good but this one is still my favorite)."
3. Clever Mojito
What sets the Clever line of mocktails apart from others is its unique production process, which emphasizes the use of high-quality botanicals, such as herbs, spices, and fruit peels. Once selected, these botanicals are infused and distilled in copper stills to obtain the right flavor complexity and depth. Among offerings such as Gin & Tonic, Moscow Mule, and Margarita, the brand's Mojito is infused with lime peel and two types of mint — peppermint and spearmint — to replicate the classic cocktail's flavor profile. For those monitoring their nutritional intake, a 12-ounce can of Clever's Mojito contains 80 calories and 20 grams of sugar.
Clever's Mojito has elicited a spectrum of feedback from customers, pointing to the fact that while refreshing, the beverage doesn't quite capture the authentic taste of a Mojito. Chrystabelle from One Club Sober comments that the mocktail tastes more like mint tea than a cocktail, with overwhelming undertones of artificial mint. She acknowledges that the drink is refreshing but points out that it lacks the rum flavor characteristic of a classic Mojito. An Amazon reviewer concurs, saying that Clever's Mojito is ideal for those who aren't looking for an exact clone of the cocktail. "This company does a great job producing interesting and refreshing NA versions — compared to many others I have tried. I have ordered again and again!" they say.
2. Hiyo Blackberry Lemon
Unlike many traditional mocktails that only focus on replicating the flavor of alcoholic beverages sans the booze, Hiyo's Blackberry Lemon goes a step further by incorporating ingredients aimed at optimizing mental well-being — a state the company calls "the float." These include an anti-stress adaptogen called ashwagandha and nootropics such as lion's mane mushroom and L-theanine, both of which are mood enhancers. One 12-ounce can of Hiyo's Blackberry Lemon contains 30 calories and 4 grams of sugar. The product is also USDA organic certified and contains no GMO ingredients.
Most reviewers have expressed satisfaction with the mocktail's flavor, saying that it's refreshing without being overly intense. One shopper on Boisson says, "While not as sparkling as I was expecting, the flavor was delightful without being overpowering. [...] This was fantastic to sip straight out of the can." A Sprouts customer agrees, saying, "Love this stuff! [...] Taste is spot on. The 'float' is knowing you are putting good & beneficial things in your body with no unpleasant side effects (looking at you alcohol)."
1. Avec Grapefruit & Pomelo
Advertised as both a mixer and a mocktail, Avec's Grapefruit & Pomelo balances sweetness, tartness, and a hint of spiciness. This flavor profile is achieved by blending grapefruit juice and pomelo extract with additional ingredients such as black pepper and bourbon vanilla extract. The drink is specifically designed to update classic cocktails like the Paloma, which features tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime juice. Avec's Grapefruit & Pomelo contains 25 calories and 3 grams of sugar per 8.45-ounce serving, making it a pretty healthy social tonic.
Avec's Grapefruit & Pomelo has been well received by teetotalers, who commend its zesty flavor. Becky Striepe of Glue & Glitter says that the Grapefruit & Pomelo is her favorite flavor from the Avec line of alcohol-free drinks. She characterizes the drink's taste as akin to grapefruit, yet with a subtly sweeter and smoother profile.
One reviewer on The New Bar agrees that Avec's Grapefruit & Pomelo hits the right spot, commenting, "[I] loved the fresh taste of this canned non-alch product. Great addition to my cabinet — makes a tasty spicy mocktail especially if mixed with a non-alch tequila!" An Amazon shopper also praises the canned drink, saying, "I chill it in the fridge and drink [it] over ice without mixing anything and it tastes amazing. It's a nice crisp, cold, refreshing pick me up for late afternoon when I'm at work. Highly recommend this product!"
Methodology
To bring you a comprehensive ranking of the best and worst canned mocktails, we conducted an extensive and detailed analysis of customer feedback. This involved a thorough examination of reviews from renowned platforms such as Amazon and Boisson.