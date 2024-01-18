Travis Kelce's Go-To Childhood Snack Was Basically Meat And Cheese
This past fall, Taylor Swift made her football player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a sweet treat before his big game. This wasn't just a kind gesture; It was thoughtful. Kelce's' mom, Donna Kelce, told Us Weekly that she bakes cinnamon rolls every Thanksgiving. "They're always my favorite, my go-to," she said. This is no surprise; It's right in Donna's wheelhouse. "I'm a good baker. I'm not the best at being a cook," the proud mom told Allrecipes. When it came to cooking, Donna opted for simplicity. So, Travis' snack of choice as a kid was a simple ham and cheese sandwich.
While Kelce may have a job these days that requires a regimented diet, during his childhood, he was just like many other kids — a picky eater. On an episode of "New Heights," the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason, he explained that they refused veggies as kids. Despite his dad, Ed Kelce's, attempts, "We never got vegetables growing up ... I never ate a single vegetable growing up." Additionally, Travis Kelce was vehemently opposed to mayonnaise. So, we can only assume that his preferred ham and cheese sandwich was as simple as it gets — bread, ham, and cheese.
Travis Kelce's diet has changed as an adult... but not by much
As a two-time Superbowl winner, one would assume that Travis Kelce's diet is very strict and aimed at making him perform his best on the football field. In reality, though, he still loves his baked goods, just like Mama Kelce used to make. "On game day, you want to carb up, so I have the energy I need for the game ... For me, I have to grab some French toast, get my blood sugar going, get some carbs in. I'm big on French toast. Always eat that at the teams' pregame meal," Kelce told Men's Journal.
It seems Travis Kelce hasn't strayed too far from those picky-eater roots. Still, he's managed to make it work for his lifestyle as an adult. As for those sandwiches he loved so much as a kid? He's still a major ham fan. On the New Heights podcast, the star called Honey Baked Ham "the best" Thanksgiving food and what he looks forward to every year. Some things never change.