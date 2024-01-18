Travis Kelce's Go-To Childhood Snack Was Basically Meat And Cheese

This past fall, Taylor Swift made her football player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a sweet treat before his big game. This wasn't just a kind gesture; It was thoughtful. Kelce's' mom, Donna Kelce, told Us Weekly that she bakes cinnamon rolls every Thanksgiving. "They're always my favorite, my go-to," she said. This is no surprise; It's right in Donna's wheelhouse. "I'm a good baker. I'm not the best at being a cook," the proud mom told Allrecipes. When it came to cooking, Donna opted for simplicity. So, Travis' snack of choice as a kid was a simple ham and cheese sandwich.

While Kelce may have a job these days that requires a regimented diet, during his childhood, he was just like many other kids — a picky eater. On an episode of "New Heights," the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason, he explained that they refused veggies as kids. Despite his dad, Ed Kelce's, attempts, "We never got vegetables growing up ... I never ate a single vegetable growing up." Additionally, Travis Kelce was vehemently opposed to mayonnaise. So, we can only assume that his preferred ham and cheese sandwich was as simple as it gets — bread, ham, and cheese.