The Sweet Treat Taylor Swift Made Travis Kelce Before His Big Game

The world can't seem to get enough of the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and according to former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar, it's as sweet as it seems.

Appearing on the "Tobin and Leroy Show" on 560 WQAM on Tuesday, Kosar, a longtime friend of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, explained that he was at Kelce's house when Swift showed up with a pregame treat for her new beau on October 22. And to say that Kosar was enchanted to meet the songstress would be an understatement. "Taylor is so nice. She comes in by herself, and she's so cool," Kosar gushed. "She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal."

An avid baker, Swift has shared many of her kitchen creations on social media over the years, even posting a photo of her now-famous cinnamon rolls back in May 2020. Kosar said he even agreed to throw his diet out the window to indulge in one of the superstar's ooey gooey treats, to which former NFL player and the show's host, Leroy Hoard, replied, "You can't tell Taylor Swift no!"