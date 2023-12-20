The Sweet Treat Taylor Swift Made Travis Kelce Before His Big Game
The world can't seem to get enough of the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and according to former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar, it's as sweet as it seems.
Appearing on the "Tobin and Leroy Show" on 560 WQAM on Tuesday, Kosar, a longtime friend of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, explained that he was at Kelce's house when Swift showed up with a pregame treat for her new beau on October 22. And to say that Kosar was enchanted to meet the songstress would be an understatement. "Taylor is so nice. She comes in by herself, and she's so cool," Kosar gushed. "She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal."
An avid baker, Swift has shared many of her kitchen creations on social media over the years, even posting a photo of her now-famous cinnamon rolls back in May 2020. Kosar said he even agreed to throw his diet out the window to indulge in one of the superstar's ooey gooey treats, to which former NFL player and the show's host, Leroy Hoard, replied, "You can't tell Taylor Swift no!"
Lover, Singer, Baker
It wasn't just Taylor Swift's cinnamon rolls that won over football legend and Kelce family friend Bernie Kosar. It was the Queen of Pop herself. "You couldn't have a better role model for young parents, young kids looking up at her," Kosar said on the "Tobin and Leroy Show" after meeting her. "Her genuine attention to people ... and consideration was just spectacular to watch."
Perhaps that acute attention to detail inspired Swift to bake cinnamon rolls for Travis Kelce ahead of his big game. Not only did Kelce's mom, Donna, tell Us Weekly that she bakes cinnamon rolls every Thanksgiving, but Kelce has also made it very clear that baked goods are his game day go-to. "On game day, you want to carb up, so I have the energy I need for the game, " the tight end told Men's Journal. " French toast [gets] my blood sugar going [and gets] some carbs in."
Swift and Travis Kece have been very publicly dating since September, when Swift was spotted at Kelce's home game at Arrowhead Stadium, wearing all red and sitting next to Donna Kelce. Although she recently confirmed their relationship in her Time Person of the Year story, Swift says that by that time, the two were already a couple.