Travis Kelce's Diet: What Does He Eat?

The man, the myth, the boyfriend: Travis Kelce has had himself a year. After winning his second Super Bowl in February 2023, Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live in June, which only helped propel him further into celebrity status. What we thought at the time was likely the peak of his celeb ascent was only the beginning.

The two-time Super Bowl champion is putting a whole new spin on trophy husband as he continues to take the leap from tight end to the limelight. We're all here today because Kelce is courting Taylor Swift, one of the few celebrities who have definitely had a better year than he has. This challenge could be Kelce's toughest one yet. Beating the Jets might be easy, but keeping up with an icon like Taylor Swift and her private jets is no joke.

How has the former 2-star high school recruit with forehead acne transformed into the mustachioed sensation we see before us today, walking off into the sunset postgame side by side with music's biggest superstar? A great set of hands, a podcast, and, most importantly for us, a fascinating diet. Here's what NFL superstar Travis Kelce actually eats.