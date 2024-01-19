Chain Restaurant Chicken Pot Pie Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Chicken pot pie is a savory dish that's typically made with a mixture of diced or shredded chicken, diced vegetables, and a creamy sauce, all encased in a flaky crust. The allure of the dish lies in its harmony of textures and flavors, with the golden-brown crust contrasting with a soft and savory filling. The dish is also popular for its hearty qualities, making it a cherished comfort food that's become a staple at many family dinners.

The concept of pies in general has been around for a surprisingly long time. One recipe for a chicken-based pie comes from an ancient Egyptian source from before 2,000 B.C. A pie crust closer to what we might see today originated in ancient Greece around 500 B.C. It wasn't until the medieval era that pot pies started becoming popular in Europe. Eventually, colonial settlers brought their pie-making skills to North America. The first known American cookbook, "American Cookery," published in 1796, featured recipes for chicken pie, stew pie, and sea pie.

But sometimes you don't feel like making your own chicken pot pie. When the craving strikes and you're looking for an easy restaurant solution, simply take a look at our ranking of pot pies at chain restaurants, according to customers!