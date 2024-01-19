Jason Kelce Just Tweeted His McDonald's Breakfast Order
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. As is the case for any professional sports player, his diet is no doubt an important part of his career. Even so, it's clear that for Jason and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, staying fit for the field doesn't mean sacrificing the foods they love. Their mother, Donna Kelce, still brings them cookies for their games, and when Travis was asked about his diet, he said that he always eats French toast on game days. So, it should come as no surprise that Jason's go-to McDonald's breakfast order is oh-so-relatable.
On January 17, Fox 29 posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed Jason Kelce at a McDonald's drive-thru window handing a signed jersey to an employee. The tweet read, "Eagles legend Jason Kelce stopped by his neighborhood McDonald's this morning to pick up some breakfast and drop off a jersey for his favorite employee — Danielle Bonham." Jason was quick to answer the question that this photo no doubt sparked in the minds of many fans: "What does Jason Kelce order at McDonald's?" Jason replied to the tweet later that same day, writing, "You f***ing know it. 2 sausage egg and cheese and a large coffee. Every time!"
Jason Kelce sticks with two breakfast sandwiches and a coffee
A sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich is one of the most classic McDonald's breakfast options, so it's understandable why it's Jason Kelce's go-to. Still, it's a bit surprising that just two small sandwiches do the trick. Donna Kelce told People in October 2023 that when Travis and Jason were growing up, they "ate a lot." She elaborated, saying, "They could sit down and eat an entire chicken in high school each — not together; each one of them could finish a chicken."
Surely the NFL requires more energy than high school football, so you might suspect that Jason requires a bit more than the two sandwiches that make up his regular order. According to Donna, "You have to remember that they lose pretty much 14 to 15 lbs. every time they play." She added, "It gets kind of crazy, and you have to replenish that pretty fast." Perhaps, then, Jason's order is simply the start of an ongoing culinary day.
In reality, one of these McDonald's breakfast sandwiches will give you 580 calories worth of energy, and you can snag one for somewhere between $3.39 and $5.89, depending on location. A large coffee will set you back around $2, so copying Jason's go-to breakfast order will cost you a maximum of around $14 and a quick trip to the drive-thru. Seems like a fairly low price for a quick breakfast and, apparently, enough energy to start a football star's day.