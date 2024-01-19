Jason Kelce Just Tweeted His McDonald's Breakfast Order

A sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich is one of the most classic McDonald's breakfast options, so it's understandable why it's Jason Kelce's go-to. Still, it's a bit surprising that just two small sandwiches do the trick. Donna Kelce told People in October 2023 that when Travis and Jason were growing up, they "ate a lot." She elaborated, saying, "They could sit down and eat an entire chicken in high school each — not together; each one of them could finish a chicken."

Surely the NFL requires more energy than high school football, so you might suspect that Jason requires a bit more than the two sandwiches that make up his regular order. According to Donna, "You have to remember that they lose pretty much 14 to 15 lbs. every time they play." She added, "It gets kind of crazy, and you have to replenish that pretty fast." Perhaps, then, Jason's order is simply the start of an ongoing culinary day.

In reality, one of these McDonald's breakfast sandwiches will give you 580 calories worth of energy, and you can snag one for somewhere between $3.39 and $5.89, depending on location. A large coffee will set you back around $2, so copying Jason's go-to breakfast order will cost you a maximum of around $14 and a quick trip to the drive-thru. Seems like a fairly low price for a quick breakfast and, apparently, enough energy to start a football star's day.