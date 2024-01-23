Why The Actor In Popeyes' Super Bowl 2024 Ad Looks So Familiar

It seems as though Ken Jeong is just as excited to join forces with Popeyes for its first Super Bowl ad as fans are to watch it. "This project is really special for me, because not only did my dog, Mocha, get to join me on the big screen, but I have a history with Popeyes," the actor explained in the press release shared with Mashed. The star of the series "Dr. Ken" is actually a licensed physician, and according to him, Popeyes was an important part of his time as a doctor. He recalled, "I did my residency in New Orleans where Al Copeland started the brand and there were many nights after a long shift that I treated myself with that iconic Popeyes chicken." He went on to add, "To be a part of Popeyes' first-ever Big Game ad and add some comedy to the great wings news for so many Popeyes fans feels really great."

This commercial hits close to home for Jeong in more ways than one. While it's still unclear what the new wing flavors will be, it's worth noting that Jeong didn't want to appear on "Hot Ones" before his wife convinced him, and his episode proves that he's not the biggest spice fan. As such, it's reasonable to assume that at least one of these new wing flavors will be on the milder side.