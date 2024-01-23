Why The Actor In Popeyes' Super Bowl 2024 Ad Looks So Familiar
Those who tuned in to the big game last year likely remember that the 2023 Super Bowl gave us plenty of great food commercials, and it seems as though 2024's big game will be no different. A teaser for Popeyes' Super Bowl ad has been released, and it features a very familiar face — none other than actor and comedian Ken Jeong.
Popeyes recently revealed in a press release shared with Mashed that the popular fried chicken chain would be airing its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. This type of spot is notorious for being ideal advertising, and that's especially true for a go-to game-day snack like chicken wings. Popeyes has been around since 1972, so if the folks behind the brand chose to wait until now to run a Super Bowl ad, fans can only hope it's a good one. Choosing Jeong, who recently earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was just named the Trailblazer Comedian of the Year at the Critics Choice Awards, was the perfect choice to blaze the trail for the future of Popeyes' Super Bowl ads and introduce the chain's new five flavors of chicken wings.
Ken Jeong has a history with Popeyes
It seems as though Ken Jeong is just as excited to join forces with Popeyes for its first Super Bowl ad as fans are to watch it. "This project is really special for me, because not only did my dog, Mocha, get to join me on the big screen, but I have a history with Popeyes," the actor explained in the press release shared with Mashed. The star of the series "Dr. Ken" is actually a licensed physician, and according to him, Popeyes was an important part of his time as a doctor. He recalled, "I did my residency in New Orleans where Al Copeland started the brand and there were many nights after a long shift that I treated myself with that iconic Popeyes chicken." He went on to add, "To be a part of Popeyes' first-ever Big Game ad and add some comedy to the great wings news for so many Popeyes fans feels really great."
This commercial hits close to home for Jeong in more ways than one. While it's still unclear what the new wing flavors will be, it's worth noting that Jeong didn't want to appear on "Hot Ones" before his wife convinced him, and his episode proves that he's not the biggest spice fan. As such, it's reasonable to assume that at least one of these new wing flavors will be on the milder side.