Why Ken Jeong Didn't Want To Go On Hot Ones - Exclusive

Simply put, Ken Jeong is just not a hot sauce fanatic. That's something you probably caught on to while watching his "Hot Ones" episode, around the time when the "Community" actor is about to bite into a chicken wing slathered in Scoville level 20+ sauce. He pauses — as if to eulogize — "I just feel like these are landmines." (To his credit, Jeong made it to Scoville level 60 in the interview before truly feeling the heat.)

But, if you saw the episode (which first aired in 2019), did you catch the moment when the actor looks straight at his wife off-camera? "Somewhere in that video, you see me just saying, 'Hi Tran, this is so painful, look how my mouth is on fire,'" Jeong told Mashed during a recent interview. That's because, had she not had a hand in it, her husband wouldn't have even dared to show up to do the interview. "I was actually very nervous," Jeong admitted. "I didn't want to do [the interview] in the beginning, and then my wife had convinced me, and then she actually came with me on the set."

