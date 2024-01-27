Dairy Queen Vs Carvel: Which Makes The Better Ice Cream Cake?

When two of the biggest ice cream outlets on the dessert scene offer ice cream cakes, it can be a challenge to know which chilly treat is a more worthy purchase. With Dairy Queen and Carvel serving up sweet stacks of frozen delight to serve at your special occasion (even if your special occasion is a Tuesday night snack attack), there's a definite pecking order between these two ice cream creators. Both chains have pedigree to spare. Originating in 1940, Dairy Queen is such a familiar name in the history of fast food that it's become known by the initials DQ, while Carvel opened its first shop all the way back in 1936 and created the first franchise ice cream shop in 1947. If you're going to have options for ice cream cakes on your party menu, these are two of the best spots for the job.

It may come down to a matter of taste, but we had the feeling that either Dairy Queen or Carvel produced a better ice cream cake. So we put their taste to the test, standing ice cream cakes from both brands side by side to determine the cool winner. Read on to find out which is the better treat.