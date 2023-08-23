Carvel Ice Cream Flavors Ranked Worst To Best

For most of us non-ice cream entrepreneur peasants, having your vehicle break down on the side of the road means a lot of four-letter words and a lot of money spent on tow trucks and car repairs. But for one Tom Carvel, a king of ingenuity, a flat tire on his ice cream truck decades ago led him to sell a melty-yet-still-solid version of his frozen dessert that was preferred by customers. It would eventually become known as soft serve ice cream and help him lay the groundwork for an ice cream empire across the U.S.

This said ice cream kingdom, fittingly deemed Carvel, continues to create ice cream delights that keep people returning to its franchise castles. Among its offerings are hard scooped ice cream (which is made from the same formula as its OG soft serve), ice cream sandwich flying saucers, and, weirdly, a whale-shaped ice cream cake called Fudgie that was created somewhere along the way. Carvel's repertoire is a sacred space for all who love sweet and creamy treats. But today, we're going to charge Carvel's palace of ice cream fortitude to decide which of its flavors really deserve the title of ice cream royalty and which should be dethroned for a DQ blizzard.

We tried 12 Carvel ice cream flavors — two were soft serve and 10 were hard scooped if you want to get technical — at our local shoppe and ranked them from worst to first. Here are the dreamy and not-so-creamy results.