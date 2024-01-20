The Taylor Swift-Themed Snacks Fans Can Expect At The Bills Vs Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift is the undisputed queen of celebrity serial daters. At age 34, she may be the Millennials' answer to Elizabeth Taylor, although she's yet to wind up at the altar even once. Her latest romance, however, has been a marketing boon for an unlikely ad partner. Since she's dating a football player this time, the NFL — particularly the Kansas City Chiefs (boyfriend Travis Kelce's team) — has been promoting the Swift tie-in to make serious bank. So serious, in fact, that some assume the romance is kayfabe and will likely fade once the Chiefs' season is done.

In the meantime, however, it's not only the Chiefs that are using Swift for advertising purposes. The Buffalo Bills have added a few new items to their concessions menu for their AFC Divisional Game against the Chiefs. Stadium vendor Delaware North has christened a couple of items for the big occasion — that is, not the playoff game itself, but the possible presence of Swift in the audience. Even if she's a no-show, any rumor of her attendance is likely to bring out droves of Swifties, so marketing to this fanbase is kind of a no-brainer. The items themselves are fairly typical NFL stadium foods: quesadillas and loaded waffle fries. What makes them Swiftian, however, is the fact that they've been given cutesy names that tie in with a few of her songs.