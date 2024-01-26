Taco Bell's XXL Chalupa Was A Short-Lived Fan Favorite

Taco Bell is known for creative promotional tweaks or upgrades to its core menu items. For many dedicated fans, though, one menu item stands out; the XXL Chalupa. Although it's been more than a decade since the XXL Chalupa graced the Bell's menu, some aficionados of the chain still hold a candle for the hefty meal.

At its core, XXL Chalupa was just a super-sized version of the familiar regular chalupa, known for its boat-shaped fried tortilla-style flatbread shell. The XXL was simply larger with more substantial servings of seasoned beef, cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream. By some estimates, it outweighed its traditional sibling by more than 57%! It also packed in between 590 and 650 calories, about 300 more than Taco Bell's current chalupa selection as well as roughly twice as many grams of fat. Many taco lovers saw it as a serious bargain as it sold for just $2.99.

Unfortunately, the item was relatively short-lived. After debuting in the summer of 2010, it was discontinued sometime in 2011.