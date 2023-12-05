Taco Bell's Double Decker Taco Is Finally Returning

In the age of nostalgia, when people are always on the hunt for the comforts of a simpler time, Taco Bell is also trying to reminisce about the good old days. After bringing back a slew of discontinued fan favorites in 2023, including the Fiery Volcano Menu and the Enchirito — a dish that encompasses both burritos and enchiladas — the fast food giant is reintroducing another item, and this time it's the Double Decker Taco.

On December 5, Taco Bell transformed many fans' dreams into reality when it reinstated the long-awaited dish to its menu for a limited time, as announced in a press release. "We listened to what our fans wanted from us," Taco Bell's C.M.O. Taylor Montgomery told Nation's Restaurant News, "and [we] knew we couldn't deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer."

The Double Decker Tacos, as well as the Double Decker Supreme Tacos (which also include diced tomatoes and sour cream), will be available for $2.99 and $3.69, respectively, for a limited time at Taco Bell locations nationwide.