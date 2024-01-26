How To Mask The Taste Of Prune Juice

Prunes are known for their health benefits, particularly when it comes to aiding digestion, thanks to their high fiber and sorbitol contents. This would be all well and good if they didn't taste absolutely awful to some people, particularly in juice form. Their immediate, overpowering sweetness combined with a tart aftertaste can simply be too much, leading to folks either trying to mask their taste or forsaking them altogether in favor of fruits with less pungent flavors.

Because of the nutritional advantages of prunes, masking the taste is arguably the better option (depending on just how horrid prunes are to you). Along with their digestive benefits, they're also packed with antioxidants, calcium, potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin C.. If you want to take advantage of prunes' nutritional goodness in a way that doesn't make you gag, it's pretty easy to overwhelm their flavor with other tasty fruit juices. Fortunately, those juices lend well to many recipes that most commonly incorporate prune juice.