12 Best Smoothie Recipes
For some, the mere mention of the word smoothie immediately conjures images of green sludge in a glass. For others, it may be rigorous gym plans and strict, hard–to–adhere-to dietary plans. However, these easy and quick-to-make beverages/meals are also an opportunity to express creativity. Whether it's to enjoy some of your favorite fruits or to challenge yourself into making healthier alternatives for some of your most loved desserts, meals, and treats.
The possibilities are truly endless here. It all comes down to how daring you're willing to go. For those who are all about ease, smoothies are an especially great on-the-go alternative to a traditional breakfast. Read on to find a nutritious option to try the next time you pull out your blender — whether for breakfast, a mid-afternoon snack, or a post-dinner treat. And if there is one thing these all share in common? They are most definitely not boring!
1. Tropical Smoothie
A tropical smoothie is a classic that typifies the summer. This creamy option consists of healthy ingredients that are filled with fiber, vitamin C, and potassium. Fresh, well-sourced ingredients are a crucial component if you want to enjoy its natural sweetness and creaminess to the fullest. These include frozen pineapple, frozen mango, a banana (preferably a large one), coconut milk (canned ideally), orange juice, and ground flaxseed. Kiwi and passionfruit are additional extras. Blend all the components together for about a minute, pour into a glass, and enjoy.
2. Fresh Fruit Smoothie
There is nothing better than using your favorite in-season fruits to make a quick smoothie. This fresh smoothie is essentially a combination of whichever fresh fruits you have on hand and consists of multiple variations based on what is available during any particular season. For this particular rendition, the ingredients include strawberries, peaches, a banana (a large one, ideally), ice, coconut water, and yogurt. However, yogurt may be omitted if a non-dairy option is preferred. Blend all the fruit and additional ingredients together until your desired consistency.
3. Vegan Mango Smoothie
As the saying goes, "When life gives you a mango, make a smoothie." Mangoes are especially popular due to their distinctly sweet taste. This easy-to-make smoothie only consists of five ingredients: frozen mangoes, bananas (to add texture), lime juice, orange juice, and oat milk. The oat milk can be substituted with other plant-based options such as almond milk, soy milk, and flax milk. Blend all ingredients together until your desired consistency. Pour into glasses, and if you're all about aesthetic finishes, garnish with mint leaves and a lime wheel.
4. Strawberries Banana Smoothie
When it comes to smoothies, the word simplicity should come to mind. Very few smoothies typify simplicity more than the strawberries banana variation. As expected, the stars of the show are strawberries and bananas with Greek yogurt, Medjool dates, and milk as the supporting cast. For a vegan twist, almond milk can be used as a substitute. Frozen fruits are recommended for this particular smoothie. Blend all ingredients, garnish with a strawberry on the rim of the glass, and enjoy!
5. Easy Fig Smoothie
Not only are figs delicious, but it also boasts a range of nutrients that decrease the risk of contracting heart disease, high blood pressure, and cancer. It may even taste better in smoothie form than when consumed as a fruit, given that some may find it to be an acquired taste. The ingredients here consist of ripe figs, bananas, honey, and milk. Non-dairy alternatives like almond milk can be used. Blend all the ingredients until ready. For a bit of a twist, this smoothie can be served as a smoothie bowl, in which case you would just add less milk in order to give it a thicker consistency.
6. Simple Banana Avocado Smoothie
This interesting pairing is all about contrasting yet complementary flavors. The textures are somewhat similar, though, and you can expect it to be especially filling. Avocados contain healthy fats and are cholesterol free, while bananas are rich in vitamin B12, potassium, and magnesium. Staying true to its name, a smoothie is simple to make and requires only four ingredients: frozen bananas, avocado (remove the pit), a splash of lime juice, and milk (non-dairy options like oat milk work just as well). Blend until smooth, and enjoy!
7. Copycat McDonald's Strawberry Banana Smoothie
This McDonald's classic is renowned for its perfectly balanced blend with just the right consistency. The Copycat McDonald's Strawberry Banana essentially contains all the best parts of the original smoothie, just with a healthier edge and a lot less sugar. The ingredients that bring this smoothie together are chopped strawberries and bananas, with ice and low-fat yogurt. Blend all these ingredients together until smooth, and then leave to rest for 10 seconds before serving.
8. Easy Ice Coffee Oat Breakfast Smoothie
Nothing screams "breakfast on the move," quite like this smoothie. This smoothie combines the jolt of a caffeine rush with the nutrition of oatmeal and fruit. It is very filling! All you need is iced coffee, oats, frozen bananas, almond milk, Medjool dates, a pinch of cinnamon, and vanilla essence. Decaf coffee can be used as an alternative for those who prefer it. Once you have all the ingredients, blend until smooth, and sprinkle a bit of oats on top of the smoothie as garnish. Consume as quickly as possible for the best consistency.
9. Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
If you are a fan of pumpkin pie, this smoothie is definitely for you. This pastry-inspired smoothie is a treat that can be consumed at any time of the day and can double up as a meal replacement. Like "fall in a glass," this smoothie brings all things festive, creamy, and sweet. Pumpkin puree is the most important ingredient, along with milk, maple syrup, bananas (frozen or at room temperature), and pumpkin pie spice. Add the ingredients to the blender and blend until you have a smooth consistency.
10. Easy Apple Pie Smoothie
An apple pie smoothie is essentially an ode (and a healthier alternative) to one of America's flagship pastries. This smoothie's sweetness comes from natural ingredients like apples, maple syrup, and a little bit of honey. As expected, it contains apples (albeit Gala apples in particular), cinnamon, plain yogurt, vanilla extract, and oats. Add milk, maple syrup, and honey for some sweetness. Once all the ingredients are blended until smooth, pour into glasses, and bottoms up.
11. Almost-A-Milkshake Blueberry Smoothie
For when you want all the giddiness of a milkshake without the sugar, an Almost-A-Milkshake Blueberry Smoothie is exactly what you need. It is filling, delicious, and, most importantly, quick to make. This refreshing smoothie consists of frozen blueberries, peanut butter, banana, Medjool dates, almond milk (regular milk can be used as an alternative), and ice (not a lot, though). Blueberries can be substituted with strawberries, mixed berries, or mangoes. Blend all the components together until you achieve your preferred consistency, and enjoy!
12. Easy Peanut Butter And Jelly Smoothie
This ode to the famous go-to sandwich showcases just how limitless smoothie variations are. So if you have a nostalgic appreciation or you are just a fan of the sandwich, this smoothie is definitely for you. The smoothie consists of strawberries (frozen), bananas, milk (a non-dairy alternative can also be used), and undoubtedly the most important ingredient: peanut butter. For a fun twist, you could add Nutella or almond butter to enhance the taste. Blend all ingredients together until smooth or until the consistency is to your liking, and enjoy.