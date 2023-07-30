12 Best Smoothie Recipes

For some, the mere mention of the word smoothie immediately conjures images of green sludge in a glass. For others, it may be rigorous gym plans and strict, hard–to–adhere-to dietary plans. However, these easy and quick-to-make beverages/meals are also an opportunity to express creativity. Whether it's to enjoy some of your favorite fruits or to challenge yourself into making healthier alternatives for some of your most loved desserts, meals, and treats.

The possibilities are truly endless here. It all comes down to how daring you're willing to go. For those who are all about ease, smoothies are an especially great on-the-go alternative to a traditional breakfast. Read on to find a nutritious option to try the next time you pull out your blender — whether for breakfast, a mid-afternoon snack, or a post-dinner treat. And if there is one thing these all share in common? They are most definitely not boring!