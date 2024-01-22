What Beer Was Shirtless Jason Kelce Drinking During The Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Game?

Football has long been a family affair with the Kelce brothers, and now that Taylor Swift is in a relationship with Travis Kelce, even more cameras have been focused on the Kelce luxury suite during games. The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on January 21, 2024, at Highmark Stadium in New York was no exception. The cameras didn't shy away from showing fans the good time Kelce's friends and family were having.

The NFL on CBS account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a 10-second video that showed a laughing Taylor Swift hugging and bouncing up and down with Brittany Mahomes, captioning the clip: "Travis Kelce's suite is LIT." However, the more notable visual was a shirtless Jason Kelce directly behind them, casually downing a beer. Some fans were happy to see the eldest Kelce enjoying himself, calling him "the real hero" in the comments, with one user adding, "Praise to Jason Kelce!"

Of course, viewers were also eager to know which beer Kelce was drinking. The video clip briefly showed him bringing a blue can to his mouth before it drifted out of frame. From a distance, it appeared to say Bud Light in white letters, and the brand commented on the thread, "Can confirm."