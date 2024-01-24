How Many Pizzas You Need For A Party, From Bffs Only To Blowout Bash

If you're ordering pizza for yourself and a few friends or family members, you may have a fairly good idea of how many to order based on what you already know about everyone's appetite. However, when you're dealing with larger parties, like a kid's birthday bash or an office get-together, things get more confusing. You don't want to blow the budget and wind up with a bunch of leftovers but, on the other hand, it would be terrible to run out of food before everyone gets their share.

A good rule for determining how much pizza to order is based on the fact that most standard pizzas are cut into eight slices, although there are exceptions, such as square-cut pizzas or specialty items like Domino's Brooklyn-style crust pizza, where a large yields only six slices. If you are buying standard round pizzas and you figure on each party guest eating three slices, all you'll need to do is multiply the number of attendees (including yourself, of course) by .375, which is the decimal equivalent of ⅜. Of course, this math means that you may have to do a little rounding up (never down) depending on how the numbers shake out. For example, if you're serving 20 people, .375 x 20 = 7.5, so you would order eight pizzas.