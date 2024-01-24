Your Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, And Cheese Croissant Deserves Better Than A Microwave

As much as we'd like to have a nice breakfast every morning with freshly cut fruit, crispy bacon, toast, hash browns, eggs, and pancakes, most of us simply don't have the time to make it all from scratch. Busy mornings are made easier with instant breakfast foods, like the good ol' Jimmy Dean sausage, egg, and cheese croissant. The instructions on the box only give you one option for cooking the sandwich: simply microwave it.

Although it's pretty convenient to use the microwave and it does heat food effectively most of the time, the problem arises that when you pop a croissant in the microwave it doesn't always come out with the best texture. Sometimes the croissant comes out hard, other times the buns get chewy or, worse, soggy. This delicious combination of croissant, sausage, eggs, and cheese deserves better than that. Fortunately, there's another way to warm up your Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich to get that perfectly soft-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside croissant: You can use your air fryer. To air fry your breakfast sandwich, just preheat your fryer to about 350 degrees, and you should have a perfectly cooked sandwich in under ten minutes. It's a simple hack, but there are a few tips you can follow to make it even better.