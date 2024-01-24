Your Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, And Cheese Croissant Deserves Better Than A Microwave
As much as we'd like to have a nice breakfast every morning with freshly cut fruit, crispy bacon, toast, hash browns, eggs, and pancakes, most of us simply don't have the time to make it all from scratch. Busy mornings are made easier with instant breakfast foods, like the good ol' Jimmy Dean sausage, egg, and cheese croissant. The instructions on the box only give you one option for cooking the sandwich: simply microwave it.
Although it's pretty convenient to use the microwave and it does heat food effectively most of the time, the problem arises that when you pop a croissant in the microwave it doesn't always come out with the best texture. Sometimes the croissant comes out hard, other times the buns get chewy or, worse, soggy. This delicious combination of croissant, sausage, eggs, and cheese deserves better than that. Fortunately, there's another way to warm up your Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich to get that perfectly soft-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside croissant: You can use your air fryer. To air fry your breakfast sandwich, just preheat your fryer to about 350 degrees, and you should have a perfectly cooked sandwich in under ten minutes. It's a simple hack, but there are a few tips you can follow to make it even better.
Tips for air-frying your breakfast sandwich
The key to effectively heating your Jimmy Dean croissants in the air fryer is to separate the ingredients. Once you've got your fryer preheating, split the sandwich in half and set each half in a single layer in the fryer. You can further separate each ingredient from the others — the egg, the bun, the cheese, and the meat — but this can be difficult with a frozen sandwich and isn't strictly necessary. You can experiment with adjusting the time that you cook each element, and you can also reassemble the sandwich and warm it for a minute or two.
If you don't happen to have an air fryer and you have to rely on your microwave, you can still come fairly close to achieving optimal results. People have suggested that their Jimmy Dean sandwiches don't cook evenly in the microwave or that they take longer to cook than the instructions on the packaging suggest. However, in one Reddit thread a fan of the sandwiches revealed that if you follow the directions on the box and defrost the sandwich for a minute before cooking, you get a much better result. "Wow, it tastes amazing, the croissant is so much fluffier," one netizen shared on Reddit. As one sage breakfast sandwich eater replied, "So many of us think deep down that adults don't need to read the directions ... And if we're lucky, we have a croissant to teach us that it's always worthwhile.