The First Ever Panera And What It Was Like To Eat There

In 1987, no one had heard of Panera Bread. The soup and salad staple with famously chill vibes and even more famous mac 'n cheese had just opened, and it was called St. Louis Bread Co. Now, Panera is the place where you can get the perfect balance of half-soup/salad and half-sandwich, but it started from a passion for sourdough.

After Ken Rosenthal visited the European-style bakeries in San Francisco, famous for their sourdough, he came back to Missouri with $150,000 of his own money and an equally-sized small business loan to start his bakery. On the East Coast, other key players in Panera's rise were dipping their toes into bakeries as well. Ron Shaich and Louis Kane would eventually buy the St. Louis Bread Co. in 1993 and turn it into the Panera we know today. At the time, Shaich merged his downtown Boston cookie shop, the Cookie Jar, with Kane's Au Bon Pain and started selling homemade soups and sandwiches made on fresh baguettes.

With an eye toward the future, Shaich and Kane transformed St. Louis Bread Co. into one of the first fast-casual restaurants. As Shaich said to the New Yorker, people wanted food they felt good about. "Basically, they wanted to feel respected by their food," he said. "And what fast food had become was a commodity. It had become nutritional cocaine." Panera began with a mission to give people healthy, clean food and an engaging environment. The same mission prevails across more than 2,000 locations. We don't have a time machine, but we can give you a glimpse into the very first Panera in 1987.