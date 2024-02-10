Meatlovers Supreme Pizza Chili Recipe

A hearty bowl of chili is arguably the best way to satiate your hunger, and the classic dish makes an excellent base for experimentation. You can go the ground meat route with beef, turkey, or bison, or load it up with colorful beans to make a vegetarian rendition. If your motto is "more is more," then follow Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins' take with this meatlovers supreme pizza chili. "I am a 'give me all the toppings' kinda gal when it comes to pizza," and this recipe is "fully loaded," she raves.

Watkins goes on about this recipe, "I wanted to make sure it was brimming with those classic meatlover-y ingredients: pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onions, peppers." As for how she created a harmony between chili and pizza, she "melded flavors like cumin, Italian seasonings, chili powder, and pizza sauce to make something enjoyable, hearty, and balanced."

The result is every bit as delicious as you'd imagine, and the perfect all-in-one meal in a bowl. Of course, a tasty starch to ensure you don't leave anything behind is a must. "I squealed with glee when I thought of the idea of serving this chili with flatbread or pizza crust on the side for dipping," Watkins shares, adding, "Garlic bread or toaster-oven cheesy bread will work super well too!" Other fun ideas include cheesy or garlicky rice, cornbread, or greens for a soup and salad combo.