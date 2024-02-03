Vegan Chocolate Mousse For Valentine's Day Recipe
Valentine's Day calls for chocolate. If you take the time to turn that chocolate into a romantic dessert, it makes the occasion even more special. One enduring Valentine's Day favorite is an elegant chocolate mousse: that velvety dessert made with plenty of cream and eggs. It may seem that this treat is off-limits for anyone following a vegan lifestyle, but this recipe for vegan chocolate mousse brought to us by recipe developer Annabelle Randles provides us with a version that has all of the chocolatey flavor and silky texture but is entirely plant-based.
Served in heart-shaped ramekins and topped with juicy raspberries, this is the perfect dessert for a romantic celebration. With its rich chocolate flavor, this lightly sweetened mousse is creamy and airy and has a smooth consistency that melts in the mouth. Don't forget to plan ahead as the mousse needs to set overnight in the fridge, but making the mousse itself is simple and takes less than half an hour.
Instead of egg whites, Randles uses aquafaba (the preserving brine of canned chickpeas). Once whipped to stiff peaks, aquafaba is fluffy and light, making it the perfect base for this chocolate mousse. Randles adds some cream of tartar to help it hold its shape and then folds in melted vegan dark chocolate. For a richer and more intense taste, Randles recommends using the best quality dark chocolate you can find with at least 70% cocoa solids.
Gather the ingredients for this vegan chocolate mousse
To make this vegan chocolate mousse you will need some aquafaba, cream of tartar, dark chocolate, and superfine sugar. Randles likes to serve this mousse topped with chocolate shavings, fresh raspberries, and mint leaves.
Aquafaba is the watery liquid canned chickpeas are preserved in. The amount of aquafaba required for this recipe roughly equates to that from 1 can of chickpeas. Make sure to check that the can does not contain any salt. Randles also advises ensuring the dark chocolate is vegan.
Step 1: Place the aquafaba in a mixer
Place the aquafaba in the bowl of a stand or hand mixer.
Step 2: Whisk the aquafaba
Whisk the aquafaba on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add the cream of tartar and sugar
Add the cream of tartar and sugar and whisk for another 10 seconds to combine.
Step 4: Boil the water
Fill a small saucepan with 1 inch of water and bring to a boil.
Step 5: Place the chocolate in a bowl
Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over the simmering water.
Step 6: Melt the chocolate
Stir with a wooden spoon to melt completely.
Step 7: Cool the melted chocolate
Remove the bowl from the pan and let the chocolate cool down until warm but still pourable.
Step 8: Fold half of the chocolate into the aquafaba
Using a spatula, gently fold half of the melted chocolate into the whipped aquafaba until combined.
Step 9: Fold in the remaining chocolate
Fold in the remaining half of the chocolate.
Step 10: Spoon the mousse into ramekins
Divide the mousse between 4 (6-ounce) ramekins.
Step 11: Leave the chocolate mousse to set
Once the chocolate mousse has cooled down, transfer the ramekins to the fridge and leave the mousse to set overnight.
Step 12: Serve the mousse
Serve topped with chocolate shavings, raspberries, and mint.
What is aquafaba?
Aquafaba is the viscous water that canned chickpeas are preserved in. High in protein, it whips into peaks and binds ingredients making it the perfect vegan-friendly alternative to eggs. It is often used in various plant-based recipes, such as meringues, mayonnaise, and baked goods. Aquafaba also helps reduce food waste by repurposing a valuable ingredient that's typically discarded when we drain canned chickpeas.
Whenever Randles uses canned chickpeas, she saves the aquafaba for further use. It will last for up to 5-7 days when kept refrigerated in an airtight container. For longer storage, it can also be frozen for 3 to 6 months and thawed before use.
Here are some quick guidelines for equivalence: A whole egg can typically be replaced with 3 tablespoons of aquafaba. The equivalent ratio for one egg white is 2 tablespoons of aquafaba. Randles recommends checking the can ingredients first to make sure there is no added salt, as this can affect sweet recipes where salt may not be desired.
How can I customize this vegan chocolate mousse?
You can customize this vegan chocolate mousse in many different ways. Randles likes to serve this dessert topped with some extra chocolate shavings, raspberries, and mint. You can swap the raspberries for strawberries, mango, passionfruit, cherries, or pineapple, or skip the fruit altogether. For some extra crunch, Randles suggests adding hazelnuts or honeycomb.
You can also customize the overall flavor. Try adding vanilla or peppermint extract, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, or even cardamom. If you prefer a subtle heat, opt for chili powder or cayenne pepper. You can also incorporate orange zest or a splash of orange liqueur (such as Grand Marnier) into the mousse for a citrusy flavor. For a coffee-flavored twist, add some Kahlúa or dissolve instant espresso powder in hot water and add it to the chocolate mixture.
This mousse can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. Make sure to cover it with plastic wrap or keep it in an airtight container to prevent it from absorbing odors or drying out. Randles does not recommend freezing it, as the texture will become damp and heavy after thawing.
- ¾ cup aquafaba
- ½ teaspoon cream of tartar
- 7 ounces dark chocolate, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons superfine sugar
- To serve
- Chocolate shavings
- Raspberries
- Mint leaves
|Calories per Serving
|357
|Total Fat
|21.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|1.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.4 g
|Total Sugars
|20.8 g
|Sodium
|10.2 mg
|Protein
|6.1 g