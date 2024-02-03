Vegan Chocolate Mousse For Valentine's Day Recipe

Valentine's Day calls for chocolate. If you take the time to turn that chocolate into a romantic dessert, it makes the occasion even more special. One enduring Valentine's Day favorite is an elegant chocolate mousse: that velvety dessert made with plenty of cream and eggs. It may seem that this treat is off-limits for anyone following a vegan lifestyle, but this recipe for vegan chocolate mousse brought to us by recipe developer Annabelle Randles provides us with a version that has all of the chocolatey flavor and silky texture but is entirely plant-based.

Served in heart-shaped ramekins and topped with juicy raspberries, this is the perfect dessert for a romantic celebration. With its rich chocolate flavor, this lightly sweetened mousse is creamy and airy and has a smooth consistency that melts in the mouth. Don't forget to plan ahead as the mousse needs to set overnight in the fridge, but making the mousse itself is simple and takes less than half an hour.

Instead of egg whites, Randles uses aquafaba (the preserving brine of canned chickpeas). Once whipped to stiff peaks, aquafaba is fluffy and light, making it the perfect base for this chocolate mousse. Randles adds some cream of tartar to help it hold its shape and then folds in melted vegan dark chocolate. For a richer and more intense taste, Randles recommends using the best quality dark chocolate you can find with at least 70% cocoa solids.