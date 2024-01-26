What Separates An Extra Dirty Martini From The Original Cocktail?

A martini is a classic concoction of gin and vermouth. It's famous for many reasons, not the least of which was making Ernest Hemingway's character Frederic Henry "feel civilized" in "A Farewell to Arms." (Take note, though: If a bartender serves you a chilled glass of gin or vodka sans vermouth, it's not actually a martini.) The savory and "dirty" versions of the beloved cocktail are just as popular as the standard iteration. A classic dirty martini is served with a small dash of olive brine and dry vermouth, but if you want a dirtier, brinier take, ask for it extra dirty.

The one ingredient that sets dirty and extra-dirty martinis apart from the standard version is olive brine. While an original martini recipe tastes crisp with herbal notes and a clean finish, an extra-dirty martini is cloudier and has a salty kick thanks to the olive juice. This ingredient also brings out vermouth's sweetness if your drink is extra dirty, and its mouthfeel is denser than that of the classic version. You might also want to try a pickle martini, which is simply the dirty variety but with pickle juice instead of olive brine.