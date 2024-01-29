The Puff Pastry Tip That's Crucial For Flaky Chicken Empanadas

Making the ideal chicken empanada requires more than just a tasty, perfectly spiced filling. Home cooks also need to carefully seal up the empanadas in puff pastry, creating a delightfully flaky exterior. One simple trick can ensure this pastry shell stays at its best throughout the process.

Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu recommends keeping your puff pastry cold for as long as you can until working with it. Don't let it sit on the counter while you prepare other materials; keep it safely stowed in the fridge as you work on the other elements of her Southwest Chicken Empanadas Recipe. Still, you should ensure they're fully defrosted before using them.

The reason for keeping the pastry cold comes down to the butter that's integrated into the dough. Puff pastry is made by folding butter repeatedly into dough, creating a vast number of tiny, separate layers of dough and butter.

When the dough is kept cold until baking, the moisture therein creates steam from the water content of the butter as it reacts to the heat of the oven. This escaping steam is what puffs the pastry. If the dough is allowed to warm up before baking, the butter can melt and integrate into the mixture, resulting in a denser product with fewer air pockets and flakes.