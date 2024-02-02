Don't Go Overboard Topping Your Copycat Panera Cinnamon Crunch Bagels

While cereal-topped everything has been one of the bigger food trends in recent years, Panera's Cinnamon Crunch bagels aren't made with (nor named for) Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Instead, these bagels are sweetened with cinnamon and vanilla chips and covered with a crunchy cinnamon-flavored topping as the name implies. Mashed developer Patterson Watkins has worked up a copycat version of Panera Cinnamon Crunch bagels which will take time and effort to make, but if you're willing to put in the work, you'll not only have the satisfaction of doing it yourself but will also have a dozen bagels for quite a bit less than it might cost you to buy them at Panera.

While Watkins' recipe skips the flavoring chips, it does include a streusel-type topping made from brown and white sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and (of course) cinnamon. This results in what Watkins calls a "sweet crispity-crunchity exterior" that, in her opinion, "needs little adornment." While Watkins says she eschews any "muss or fuss" with the bagels, however, she doesn't eat them naked but instead opts to eat them with butter or plain cream cheese.