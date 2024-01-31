Skip The Flowers And Create Your Own Swoon-Worthy Donut Bouquet

Nothing says "I love you" more than presenting sweet treats to your loved ones. Every year for special occasions like Valentine's Day and birthdays, we see boxes of chocolates, chocolate-covered strawberries, and frosted cupcakes make their rounds. These are enchanting classics, but even they can feel repetitive. This year, consider other gifts to show how sweet your love is, and take on an easy DIY project to create your own swoon-worthy donut bouquet.

Instead of, or along with, supporting your local flower shop, head to your local donut shop to next time you need a bouquet. Order anywhere from six to a dozen and bring them back home for arrangement. The donuts act as the flowers, which you can stab onto the ends of skewers to become the stem. A large cluster of these donut flowers, delicately gift-wrapped and tied off with a bow, is the ultimate sweet gift. Presenting a homemade donut bouquet to someone shows unspoken effort and affection. Like flowers, donuts don't last very long, but that's because they'll be eaten before you know it.