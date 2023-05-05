Pillsbury Wants You To Forego Flowers For A Dessert Filled Bouquet On Mother's Day

Pillsbury has been around for over 100 years, so it's unsurprising that so many people are familiar with the brand's cinnamon rolls, cookie dough, and toaster pastries. However, if that wasn't enough, Pillsbury is now venturing forth to conquer our loved ones' hearts as well as their stomachs by offering edible Brunch Bouquets for Mother's Day.

According to a press release, Pillsbury has partnered with chef Amaris Jones — who has worked as Rick Ross' personal chef and is also the current chef-at-large at Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster restaurant — to design two varieties of limited-edition Brunch Bouquets. Because Jones is the one making the bouquets, they will be available only in the Miami area starting on May 10. Simply place your order through Jones's restaurant Chick'N Jones on DoorDash, pay your $20, and wait for your bouquet to be delivered on Mother's Day.

As mentioned previously, Pillsbury and Jones are offering two types of bouquets: a "Simply Sweet" bouquet and a "Chocolate Dipped Delights" bouquet. Each one features a different assortment of Pillsbury treats, decorated and arranged to look just like a bouquet of flowers (except these are arguably better because you can eat them).