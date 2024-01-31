The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Copycat McDonald's Sweet Tea

With McDonald's sweet tea, you get exactly what the name implies: a large cup of iced tea with a fair amount of sugar. It's been a staple of the chain's beverage menu since 2008, which was back when there was an actual dollar menu with beverages (and other items) priced at just a buck. While the drink may cost more these days, you can always make it yourself as a much cheaper alternative.

Mashed developer Susan Olayinka has come up with a copycat recipe for McDonald's sweet tea that she feels is "amazing," telling us "I was pleasantly shocked" by the flavor. It's also very easy to make since essentially all you'll need to do is brew a few cups of tea, add a lot of sugar, and then let the sweetened tea chill in the refrigerator. The biggest mistake you should be sure to avoid is letting your tea brew for too long because this might make it bitter. One thing to note, though, is that Olayinka, who admits that she's "not really a tea drinker," prefers her tea very weak. While she only steeps her tea for 10 seconds, many other McDonald's sweet tea copycats call for steeping the teabags for up to five minutes which is more in line with the three to five minutes recommended by tea experts.