Meet Hash House A Go Go: A Midwest-Inspired Breakfast Chain You Should Know About

If you haven't heard of Hash House A Go Go yet, you're missing out on a spectacular place to get breakfast. It's the quintessential American brunch restaurant, featuring jaw-droppingly outrageous dishes you'll feel compelled to post on social media. Not only are the dishes visually stunning, but they'll make your mouth happy, too.

It's rare to find a chain restaurant that has tens of thousands of 5-star ratings all over the U.S. Yet, Hash House A Go Go has been wowing customers and making them happy for over two decades. If you haven't heard of this chain before, it's probably because there are only a few open around the country. However, if you ever come across one, don't hesitate to stop in for brunch or dinner. As one Google reviewer said, "I don't think that there's a wrong choice" when it comes to what you order.

While the best way to understand Hash House A Go Go is to experience it, we've tried to capture its essence by writing about it for you. Once you read the descriptions of some of the menu items and see what they look like, you'll have a better idea of why we think you need to know about this chain.