Cooked Onions Vs Caramelized Onions: What's The Difference

Sure, onion breath might be scary, but there's a reason these powerful aromatics are a staple worldwide: onions impart different flavors and textures based on how you prepare them. But no matter how you slice them, the transformation from a pungent raw onion to a cooked one is pretty spectacular. From sautéing to grilling to roasting to caramelizing, each method unlocks unique qualities inthis vegetable.

But what differentiates caramelized onions from other types of cooked onions? Do they taste different? Are they cooked differently? And how are they used? This article delves into some of these different cooking techniques to help you understand when to use each method for your dishes' desired flavor and texture. After all, mastering the art of cooking onions can elevate your culinary game. Whether it's a quick sauté or a long caramelization, you'll know how to add depth and complexity to a wide array of dishes.