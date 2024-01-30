Dan Campbell's Coffee Order Is The Epitome Of Unhinged
Every now and then, we see people order something so unusual that it makes us go, "Dang!" NFL coach Dan Campbell's unhinged java order has us feeling the same way. Now, we have seen some extreme Starbucks orders before (like Pedro Pascal's six-shot espresso), and Campbell's order would certainly make the list.
When asked about his daily caffeine intake, the Detroit Lions head coach casually shared how he starts his day with Starbucks and said, "Normally what I do is I get two venti. At Starbucks, I get two venti of the Pike with two shots in them. So, black in both. That's what I come in with. That's how I start the day."
Campbell's order is clearly not the average cup of joe. To put it into perspective, two venti cups of Pike Place brew (which contain about 410 milligrams of caffeine apiece) that each have two shots of espresso (another 75 milligrams apiece) add up to a little over 1,100 milligrams of caffeine. Honestly, that's a whole lot for one person.
The internet thinks it's wild
Unsurprisingly, social media users had a field day when they discovered Campbell's unusual caffeine habit. "We need to study his heart," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Shockingly, a standard Red Bull only has 80mg of caffeine, so this would be about 13.5 Red Bulls worth," another X user commented. "I'm having heart palpitations just thinking about drinking that much caffeine," a third remarked.
While Campbell likes to go heavy on caffeine, he doesn't like cream or sugar in his coffee. "My coffee and my tobacco, I want to taste it," he told The Athletic. Others may wonder how much he feels it. His Starbucks order is definitely wild, going way above the 400 milligrams of caffeine that the FDA says many "healthy adults" can tolerate. But not everyone has the same preference or limit. One person's normal caffeine intake might be too much for another, and some people are more sensitive to it than others.