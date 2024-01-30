Dan Campbell's Coffee Order Is The Epitome Of Unhinged

Every now and then, we see people order something so unusual that it makes us go, "Dang!" NFL coach Dan Campbell's unhinged java order has us feeling the same way. Now, we have seen some extreme Starbucks orders before (like Pedro Pascal's six-shot espresso), and Campbell's order would certainly make the list.

When asked about his daily caffeine intake, the Detroit Lions head coach casually shared how he starts his day with Starbucks and said, "Normally what I do is I get two venti. At Starbucks, I get two venti of the Pike with two shots in them. So, black in both. That's what I come in with. That's how I start the day."

Campbell's order is clearly not the average cup of joe. To put it into perspective, two venti cups of Pike Place brew (which contain about 410 milligrams of caffeine apiece) that each have two shots of espresso (another 75 milligrams apiece) add up to a little over 1,100 milligrams of caffeine. Honestly, that's a whole lot for one person.