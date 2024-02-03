The Mall Fast Food Restaurant Where Eva Mendes Once Worked

Eva Mendes' acting career spans over two and a half decades, so it's hard to imagine her working anywhere other than in the film industry. But once upon a time, before she was making movies and appearing on our TV screens, the "Hitch" actor earned her paycheck by working at the food court in her local mall.

Although Mendes partnered up with McDonald's Australia in 2022, Mickey D's was not the CIRCA Beauty founder's former place of employment (but it was the fast food restaurant that Rachel McAdams worked at before becoming famous). Rather, Mendes spent her teenage days serving customers at the Hot Dog on a Stick. The actor made the move to the California-based chain after a stint at another restaurant in the Glendale Galleria mall — a pizza and pasta place called Ciao where she finagled her way out of working the pizza oven by paying a fellow employee to take on the role whenever it was assigned to her.

At Hot Dog on a Stick, however, Mendes couldn't get out of doing anything. "They are very strict about that, you have to rotate and dip the dog and do the lemonade and do the cash register — it's a whole thing," she told the Wall Street Journal. "They run that operation with an iron fist," she recalled.