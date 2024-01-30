Sonic Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger And Sandwich Review: Solid, Cost-Conscious 'Cue

Sonic seems to be challenging Arby's reputation for "having the meats" — hot on the heels of releasing its peanut butter bacon cheeseburger, it has rolled out a pulled pork menu with three new items: the Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger, Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich, and Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos. All three items feature smoked pulled pork served with cherrywood smoke barbecue sauce.

For this taste test, I sampled the two sandwiches to see if they could satisfy real barbecue fans. As someone who lived for several years in the barbecue hotspot of Austin, Texas, I have high standards for barbecue, and I'm suspicious of a fast food restaurant's ability to pull it off. Traditional barbecue requires a painstakingly long, slow approach, which is antithetical to fast food's drive for convenience and efficiency. Sonic's pulled pork certainly doesn't rival the lovingly smoked meats turned out by pitmasters in the American South, but I was pleasantly surprised by how tasty it was. As you'll see, though, Sonic's execution of these menu items wasn't entirely free of hiccups.