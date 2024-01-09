Sonic's Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger Review: A Surprisingly Delicious Experiment

Peanut butter can always be the star of the show, but it shines even brighter when it's cast as one half of an iconic duo. Peanut butter and jelly. Peanut butter and chocolate. Peanut butter and ... meat? Yes, it seems as though peanut sauce isn't just for satay anymore, because Sonic just unveiled a Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger as part of a limited-time menu alongside the chain's similarly-themed Peanut Butter Bacon Shake. Since I've never seen a weird fast food item I wasn't willing to risk my body to try, I naturally traipsed over to my neighborhood Sonic at the nearest opportunity and bought both goober experiments. I meant to determine whether they were stunts for stunt's sake or if they held any real culinary merit.

Long story short: both of the peanut butter bacon items from Sonic delighted me, but I was particularly impressed by the burger. Let me break down why you should give this burger a try, even if you're looking at its ingredients list with suspicion.