Turkish Eggs Get A Toasty Upgrade With Store-Bought Brown Butter

Turkish eggs, aka çılbır, are like the dairy-heavy counterpart of eggs in Purgatory or shakshuka — instead of your eggs being embedded in spicy tomato sauce, they're instead plopped onto a plate of garlic-flavored yogurt. This Turkish eggs recipe from Mashed developer Carlos Leo may look rather simple as the ingredients list is a short one, but Leo is pretty picky about those ingredients. For one thing, he insists that either smoked chili flakes or Aleppo pepper be used, describing the former as "a bit spicy" and the latter as having "a wonderful smoky flavor but mild [and] not spicy." He does not accept the use of one more easily-sourced substitute, however, as he insists that "Smoked paprika won't be the same."

Leo also likes to use store-bought brown butter as he says it "tastes much better than homemade" and claims, "The flavor is more complex: sweeter, more toasted, and richer." He also touts the fact that he can just use the amount that he needs and says the stuff doesn't even need to be refrigerated.