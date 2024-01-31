Big Changes Are Coming To Burger King In 2024

Burger King, which began in 1954 in Miami, Florida, once dominated the fast-food industry. For years, it was the second most popular burger chain in the U.S., behind only McDonald's. More recently, however, the king has come dangerously close to being usurped. COVID-19 led to a massive, business-wide struggle, with numerous closings and filings for bankruptcy coming from a number of Burger King operators. To date, the franchise simply hasn't bounced back to its former glory. "I like BK, but the numbers speak for themselves," said a Reddit user of the chain, "and just one reason why they're now #3 in the big burger chains."

Unfortunately, it's true. Burger King's longtime No. 2 spot has been stolen by Wendy's, putting it in No. 3 for most popular burger chain — at least for the time being. This booting from the top two seems to have given the franchise a fair bit of motivation, leading to a slew of planned changes for the new year. Burger King appears to be pulling out all the stops to make 2024 the year it catches up to its competitors. From updated menu items to a shiny new restaurant design to a huge, potentially game-changing acquisition, here are some big changes coming to Burger King in 2024.