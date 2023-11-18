McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Vs Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich: Which Is Better?

For many, the fried chicken sandwich wars are the World Cup of alternative fast-food sandwiches. But the lesser-known fish sandwich wars are equally competitive with an even longer history for many restaurants. Unfortunately, not every restaurant offering fish sandwiches keeps them on the menu year-round. Many restaurants bring fish sandwiches out in the spring, heading into the Lenten season, which typically begins in February. According to McDonald's, the chain sold 25% of the year's Filet-O-Fish sandwiches during the 40-day liturgical season in 2015 since many Catholics tend to consume more fish on Fridays and throughout the spring. So if you've fallen in love with a fish sandwich from Popeye's or Arby's in March, you might find yourself without as many options in November — which is where playing the long game pays off for McDonald's and Burger King.

Both restaurant chains cook fish sandwiches year-round and have included them on the menu for several decades, making them the original options for anyone looking for an alternative to a beefy cheeseburger. To find out which of these two permanent menu fish sandwiches is better, even in the dead of winter, I tasted both the McDonald's and Burger King offerings side-by-side and then took into consideration the price, nutritional information, and coordinating menu options to find the winner. As someone who gladly indulges in a McDonald's or Burger King cheeseburger with equal enjoyment, I went into this taste test without any significant bias or expectations. Here's which fast-food fish sandwich is the best.