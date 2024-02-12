Blueberry Lemon Overnight Oats Recipe

Overnight oats are all the rage, offering up a quick, convenient, and nourishing breakfast on the go — and, most importantly, one that you don't have to worry about preparing in the morning. The beauty of overnight oats is that you make them the night before, when life is decidedly less hectic, so you can get creative with the way you flavor the oats and dress them up. In case you're in need of some inspiration, recipe developer Feta Topalu has provided us with a blueberry lemon overnight oats recipe sure to bring a bit of brightness to your day.

"One of my favorite things about blueberry lemon overnight oats is the convenience of having breakfast ready to go every day this week," she tells us. Overnight oats can be as simple as oats and liquid, but no one wants to wake up to such a boring combination. This recipe brings in a citrusy zing from lemon zest and a mild sweetness from blueberries, along with some added nutritional perks thanks to Greek yogurt and chia seeds. Wholesome, nourishing, and tasty, these blueberry overnight oats are the ray of sunshine that your mornings are in need of.