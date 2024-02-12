Blueberry Lemon Overnight Oats Recipe
Overnight oats are all the rage, offering up a quick, convenient, and nourishing breakfast on the go — and, most importantly, one that you don't have to worry about preparing in the morning. The beauty of overnight oats is that you make them the night before, when life is decidedly less hectic, so you can get creative with the way you flavor the oats and dress them up. In case you're in need of some inspiration, recipe developer Feta Topalu has provided us with a blueberry lemon overnight oats recipe sure to bring a bit of brightness to your day.
"One of my favorite things about blueberry lemon overnight oats is the convenience of having breakfast ready to go every day this week," she tells us. Overnight oats can be as simple as oats and liquid, but no one wants to wake up to such a boring combination. This recipe brings in a citrusy zing from lemon zest and a mild sweetness from blueberries, along with some added nutritional perks thanks to Greek yogurt and chia seeds. Wholesome, nourishing, and tasty, these blueberry overnight oats are the ray of sunshine that your mornings are in need of.
Gather the ingredients for blueberry lemon overnight oats
As expected, you'll need some oats for this recipe, and Topalu uses the rolled kind. She soaks the oats in a combination of whole milk and Greek yogurt, and she flavors up said mixture with blueberries, lemon zest, chia seeds, honey, and a little bit of salt. When it comes time to serve the oats, you'll want some extra blueberries and granola to sprinkle on top.
Step 1: Add ingredients to sealable container
Add the rolled oats, milk, yogurt, chia seeds, blueberries, lemon zest, honey, and sea salt into an air-tight container or a jar with a lid.
Step 2: Mix ingredients
Stir together until well combined.
Step 3: Cover and refrigerate
Put the lid on and refrigerate overnight.
Step 4: Serve overnight oats
For serving, transfer to a bowl or serve right from the container. Top with additional blueberries and granola.
Can you switch up the ingredients in this overnight oats recipe?
While you don't want to miss out on the winning flavor combination of blueberries and lemon zest, there is nonetheless plenty of room for customization in this oats recipe. For starters, Topalu says, "You can use different kinds of milk," noting that plant-based milks like almond, soy, coconut, and oat are all viable options. The same goes for the yogurt, so if Greek-style yogurt isn't your thing, feel free to switch things up by using plain yogurt, coconut yogurt, or even opting for a flavor like vanilla.
There's also room for creativity when it comes to the toppings, and you have the liberty to bulk up your bowl of oats as much or as little as you'd like. "Apart from extra blueberries and granola, other toppings that might work well include sliced almonds, chia seeds, shredded coconut, or a drizzle of honey or maple syrup," Topalu suggests.
Can you make multiple portions of overnight oats in advance?
One of the best aspects of overnight oats is the make-ahead factor. While you can make a single serving the night before, what's stopping you from making enough to enjoy over multiple days? "Prepping several jars in advance and enjoying them throughout the week is a breeze and a convenient way to have a quick and healthy breakfast ready to go," Topalu says. "Simply multiply the recipe ingredients by the number of days you plan on having it this week and prepare into individual containers/jars." The preparation of the oats would remain the same, so you can follow the exact recipe steps as written, just scaled to the amount that you want to make.
Now it may be tempting to make a month's worth of oats in advance, but there is a limit to just how far in advance you should go. "Generally, overnight oats can last in the refrigerator for about 4 to 5 days," Topalu says. "Beyond that, the texture and appearance may change." So, designate Sunday night to be your oat-prepping night and you'll be good to go on a week-by-week basis.
- ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- ⅔ cup whole milk
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 teaspoons chia seeds
- ⅓ cup blueberries, plus more for topping
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon honey, or sweetener of choice
- 1 pinch of sea salt
- ¼ cup granola, for topping
- Add the rolled oats, milk, yogurt, chia seeds, blueberries, lemon zest, honey, and sea salt into an air-tight container or a jar with a lid.
- Stir together until well combined.
- Put the lid on and refrigerate overnight.
- For serving, transfer to a bowl or serve right from the container. Top with additional blueberries and granola.
|Calories per Serving
|548
|Total Fat
|21.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|25.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|70.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.6 g
|Total Sugars
|28.0 g
|Sodium
|232.6 mg
|Protein
|21.8 g