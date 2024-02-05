Costco Vs Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich: Which Is Better?

Oh, Starbucks Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich, how sweet thy name is. How tasty thy sandwich is. Surely, another breakfast sandwich could never hope to compete against thee ... right? But hark, one has. And the breakfast Macduff to this brunch Macbeth is Costco's Kirkland Breakfast Sandwich. It debuted at the end of last year, and although its price was met with mixed reviews from Reddit (with some claiming it was to expensive to be considered a bargain), pretty much no one has been complaining about its taste — a taste that features bacon, egg, and cheese stuffed between two croissant buns and eerily resembles Starbucks' very own famed breakfast sandwich. We, and fellow Costco shoppers, believe the warehouse retailer may be plotting to use its Kirkland Breakfast Sandwich to take over the Starbucks' sandwich's mantel as the most delicious-tasting breakfast sandwich in town. But today, we're seeing if Starbucks' breakfast sandwich monarchy is really in danger of being overthrown.

We bought a Starbucks sandwich and a package of Costco's Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches. We prepared one of Costco's breakfast sandwiches to tasty perfection by following its microwave re-heating instructions down to the second, and then we compared the two items on price, size, bacon, egg patty, cheese, and taste (more on how we did that later) to decide which deserves a breakfast sandwich encore. Read on for the results.