Reddit Isn't Impressed With Costco's New Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches

Even though Costco charges an annual membership fee, the reason why many cardholders shell out the big bucks is because the extra $5 a month is supposed to pay for itself in savings. How, then, does this tally with the chain charging such a seemingly high amount for frozen breakfast sandwiches? The USDA reports that groceries purchased in September 2023 cost 2.4% more than they did at the same time in 2022. With this in mind, is Kirkland really priced so much higher than its competitors?

As just one example, a box of five bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast Hot Pockets costs $6.97 at a Walmart in Visalia. Rounding up to $7 and dividing by five puts the price at $1.40 per sandwich, meaning the Hot Pockets version is more affordable, even if its croissant crust may look less substantial at first glance than the Kirkland sandwiches' rolls. Great Value, on the other hand, also offers croissant breakfast sandwiches, priced at $5.78 for a box of four, or just under $1.50 per sandwich. For those who prefer name brands and/or bulk buys, Jimmy Dean's bacon, egg, and cheese croissants are priced at $10.97 per box of eight, or just under $1.40 per unit.

In the end, it seems as though Costco's breakfast sandwiches aren't such a budget buy, after all. They do, however, still beat out Burger King, where a bacon, egg, and cheese Croissan'wich can run closer to $5.