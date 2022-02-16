Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over The Return Of Its Croissant Buns

Perhaps more often than fans of any other grocery chain, Aldi shoppers keep each other up to date on the most recent finds at their local stores. Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit, for example, recently made customers aware of Aldi's Valentine's Day cheeses returning to the chain in flavors like Wensleydale with raspberries and white chocolate. The fan account is at it again this week, as they just made a product discovery that made them say, "My precious babies are back ... and I'm so excited!!!" Which Aldi product is this shopper comparing to "pillows of heaven?" It's the chain's Specially Selected croissant buns (via Instagram).

Aldi fans were obsessed with these croissant buns last year. If you missed them, they're exactly what they sound like: large round buns made from buttery croissant dough, with a spiral of flaky layers visible on the top. The buns are imported from France, come four to a package, and, according to Aldi's website, cost $3.99 at the limited locations where they're available. Based on the comments on @aldi.mademedoit's post, it seems that many shoppers have been able to find the croissant buns on their routine shopping trips, while others have been eagerly awaiting their return.