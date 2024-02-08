No Need For A McDouble With Our Extra Meaty Copycat McDonald's Hamburger Recipe

While copycat recipes are obviously intended to mimic a certain restaurant menu item, when it comes to fast food, there's generally room for a little improvement. This is certainly the case when it comes to DIY McDonald's hamburgers — it's not likely you'll be making them out of necessity, as most Americans are within just a few miles of one of the chain's billions and billions of locations (okay, there aren't nearly that many, but they are pretty ubiquitous), nor will it necessarily be cheaper to make them at home. What you can do, however, is to control what goes into your burger as well as the size of the finished product.

Developer Angela Latimer says her McDonald's hamburger copycat is pretty close to the original, flavor-wise, calling it "a good blind taste test winner." She does note, however, that her recipe results in "a slightly larger burger patty" which she says is "more filling" than McDonald's single-patty burgers. Still, she only uses 2 ounces of meat for this burger, so she suggests you make more than one burger at a time if you want a more substantial meal. Another option is to augment the amount of meat to build an even bigger burger.