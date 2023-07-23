McDonald's Burgers You Can't Get In The US

Love it or hate it, McDonald's is the top fast food restaurant chain in the world. An icon of globalization and ambassador of American efficiency, the Golden Arches has been going strong for well over half a century, and it all started with a hamburger and a side of fries.

However, while many associate McDonald's with the United States, the restaurant's menus are not uniform across the globe. In order to stay in business, each region has had to innovate and mold itself into a reflection of the local culture to best cater to its customers. In India, for example, roughly 30% of families are vegetarian. Thus, a McDonald's menu in India contains quite a few more vegetarian options than other countries. If it didn't, those families would simply go to another restaurant.

Now you might be wondering what kinds of menu items McDonald's offers in other countries that you can't find stateside. The answer is a lot, but for this list, we're sticking to just the burgers.