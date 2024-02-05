The Unhappy Side Of Alton Brown Viewers Don't See On TV

Alton Brown's father achieved his dream of buying a radio station when he moved his family back to Georgia. Sadly, he didn't get to enjoy that dream for very long, dying just a few years later. The future "Good Eats" host was only in sixth grade at the time, and the mysterious nature of his father's death made it even more difficult to bear. Alton Brown Sr. was discovered with a plastic bag over his head, and according to The New York Times, authorities weren't able to declare an official cause of death.

Although there has never been a definitive ruling on whether his father died by suicide or homicide, Brown has made it clear which he believes is more likely. In an essay in The Wall Street Journal, he explains that his father didn't seem like the type of person who would commit suicide. He also points out that the newspaper his father owned angered some readers, suggesting that this may have resulted in enemies. Unfortunately, Brown's father's death remains unsolved, even five decades later.

Not long before his death, Brown's father gave him a secondhand alto saxophone, a final gift that had great meaning to him as a child. As Brown explains in his essay: "The sax got me through a lot." Brown has continued playing saxophone as an adult, appearing on stage many times and posting about it on his Instagram page.