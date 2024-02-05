The 12 Unhealthiest Canned Soups

The idea of having a warm bowl of soup may be a comforting prospect when cold weather takes over, but it isn't always a healthy one, especially if you're trying to avoid making mistakes with homemade soup by heating up soup from a can instead. Canned soup is notorious for its outrageous sodium count, and some of the richer recipes come with a high calorie and fat count as well. What's meant to be a meal that soothes can sometimes end up becoming an obstacle to healthy eating. Obviously, not all soups are created equally, which means some cans are less nutritious than others. Getting a clear picture of how the contents of the can may impact your well-being is the best way to make sure you can identify the unhealthiest canned soups on the shelf.

With so many brands and varieties on the market, which options represent the most questionable choices when it comes to nutrition? We went on a search to find the unhealthiest canned soups around so we could lay out the facts. We gauged each soup by its serving size and concentration of calories, fat, saturated fat, and sodium to isolate the worst offenders, while giving credit to protein and fiber where applicable, to be fair. Our choices may include some of the most popular soups around, but all selections are also a serious challenge to your healthful eating ideals.